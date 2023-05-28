IG Redeploys Katsina PPRO for Assaulting Female Journalist

The Public Relations Officer of Katsina State Police Command, Isah Gambo, has been transferred a few days after an alleged assault on a female journalist, Rukayyah Jibia.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, ordered the transfer of Gambo, a Chief Superintendent of Police, to Zone 14 Police Headquarters in the same Katsina State.

However, it cannot be established whether his transfer is connected with the assault or not.

Gambo is among the list of the 15 police officers affected by the latest posting.

Rukayyah Jibia had raised the alarm over alleged threats to her life by the police.

The journalist had posted a video on TikTok, faulting the arrest and subsequent parading of four teenage female vendors whom the police command claimed are sex workers.

Rukayya was alleged to have been dragged to the palace of the Emir of Katsina, following the brush with the PPRO.

But in a post, Gambo wrote: “Alhamdullillah! After seven years of excellent stewardship as PPRO Katsina Police command and with my subsequent elevation to the rank of CSP, the Inspector-General of Police, has ordered my posting as PPRO Zone 14, Katsina.

“I will be supervising the Public Relations units of Katsina and Kaduna states command. Alhamdullillah, Masha Allah,” Gambo wrote in a post.