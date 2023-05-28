Buhari Must Be Told He Failed Woefully, Says Ortom

George Okoh in Makurdi





Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has again lashed out at President Muhammadu Buhari, describing his administration as the worst in the history of Nigeria.

Ortom noted that the outgoing president “must be told that he failed woefully and Nigerians are feeling the impact of that failure because we are all suffering.”

He said the president plunged the country into unimaginable poverty and insecurity, unlike what used to flourish under his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan.

Speaking at the inauguration of the headquarters of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards (BSCVGs), in Makurdi yesterday, the outgoing said that Buhari took Nigeria from the top to the bottom, making life miserable for all Nigerians.

He said: “I served under the then President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration and we all saw how Nigeria flourished under that administration. We all knew what the prices of goods and services were at the time.

“We also know what our exchange rate was at the time and what it is today. I want Nigerians to do a simple comparison and you will realise how bad it has been under this government and how Nigeria has been taken several years backwards by the Buhari government.

“The fact is that never in the history of Nigeria did we experience this kind of bad governance in the country.

“Corruption is so endemic in this government, yet people who steal chicken are thrown into prison, but people in government who are busy stealing the wealth of the people are walking free.

“The president recently apologised to Nigerians; we accept the apology but he must be told that he failed woefully and Nigerians are feeling the impact of that failure because we are all suffering.”

Ortom also lamented the refusal of Buhari to curb the excesses of the armed Fulani herdsmen and designate them a terrorist organisation for being responsible for the killings in the country.

“The president told us he is retiring to tend to his cattle, is it because he is returning to be a herder that he failed to deal decisively with herdsmen? That was unfair to Nigerians,” he added.

The governor assured the people of the state that he would continue to speak out against injustice in the country.