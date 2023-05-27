 Inauguration: Air Force Jets, Police  Helicopters in Aerial Surveillance



Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Ahead of the May 29 presidential inauguration, Nigerian Air Force Jets and Police helicopters have sustained aerial surveillance of the nation’s capital.

THISDAY checks showed that tight security measures were emplaced by security forces including intelligence agencies to ensure a safe, secure and successful handover of power.

A security cordon was also thrown around the entry and exit points of the territory in a joint security operation involving the military, police, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Department of State Services (DSS) and other intelligence agencies.

The DSS, had, Thursday, warned subversive elements plotting to scuttle the handover to desist from doing so as the security agencies were determined to ensure a successful transfer of power.

A statement by DSS said the agency was aware of plans by subversive elements to disrupt the programmes in parts of the country.

“The aim is to undermine security agencies’ efforts at ensuring peaceful ceremonies as well as creating panic and fear among members of the public,” it said.

The federal government had also directed security agencies to cordon off Federal Secretariat Complexes, notably, Phases l, Il, Ill and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The directive took effect yesterday.

A statement issued yesterday by the Federal Capital Territory Police Command said it deployed human and material resources across the nooks and crannies of the Federal Capital Territory to ensure a safe and peaceful Inauguration.

“Consequent to the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Inauguration scheduled for May 29th, the FCT Police Command has deployed human and material resources across the nooks and crannies of the Federal Capital Territory to ensure a safe and peaceful Inauguration.

“The deployment which consists of all intelligence and tactical assets at the command’s disposal, solidified with inter-agency collaboration is borne out of the need to ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the inauguration and to avert any form of threat on the nation’s democratic process,” it said.

A statement signed by the Spokesperson of the command and Superintendent of Police (SP), Josephine Adeh, said the strategic operational deployment was characterised by visibility policing across the territory, notably, stop and search duty, intelligence-led raids on black spots, surveillance, vehicular/foot patrol, and diversions at strategic points.

It listed the diversion points to include Goodluck Jonathan Expressway by Court of Appeal, Deeper Life Junction, Bond/Total Filling Station, POWA/FCDA Junction, Finance Junction by ECOWAS/Women Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Eagle Square (Phase 1 & Phase 11).

Others include Kur Muhammad Way/National Mosque, Abia House, NITEL Junction by Ademola Adetokunbo, Gana Junction/Transcorp, Bayelsa House by Federal High Court, Aso Drive, Ceddi Plaza, NNPC Twin Tower and

NNPC/NBS.

“The CP equally wishes to notify the public of proposed fireworks scheduled to take place on the eve of the inauguration, being midnight of 28/05/23, at the City Gate and the Millennium Tower, to usher in the new administration. The fireworks will be carried out by Messrs Innate Arts and Media.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Haruna G. Garba, while briefing senior officers from all units and formations of the command on the operation order, charged the officers to ensure that attention is paid to details as they discharge their duties in tandem with best global best practices and respect for Fundamental Human rights.

“He equally called for vigilance and urged residents to take advantage of the Police Control Room numbers in reporting suspicious activities…,” it said.