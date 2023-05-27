Enugu Governor-elect Mbah Declares Assets

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Governor-elect of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, yesterday, declared his assets to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) ahead of the May 29th inauguration in the state.

Mbah, who visited the South East Zonal Office of the CCB in Enugu, where he submitted his assets declaration forms, said that the exercise was critical in the promotion of transparency and accountability in governance.

Speaking to journalists after submitting the form to the Federal Commissioner in charge of the South East Zone of the CCB, Barr. Benedict Umeano, the Enugu Governor-elect said that it was obligatory of every public officer to do so as required by law.

“As the Chief Executive, we are meant to uphold the law. It is also incumbent on us to act lawfully, and what we have simply done here today is in line with the new direction of my career,” he said.

Speaking further, he said, “as you also know, I am now migrating from the corporate environment to the public sector; and in the private sector, we have Codes of Corporate Governance and here in the public sector, we also have the Code of Conduct for the public servants,”. .

He noted that his administration will be upholding the same requirements for all public officers as it is mandatory and not an option.

“As public servants, we are not left with any option, but to fill our CCB forms. We must abide by the provisions of the law”.

Umeano commended Mbah for leading by example by declaring his assets without delay, noting that it is a sign of the kind of administration he intends to run.