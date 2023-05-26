Thrills, Glitz and Glamour at 2023 AMVCA

It was all glitz and glamour as the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, AMVCA, was held last Saturday at the Eko Hotel Convention Hall, Victoria Island, Lagos to honour some of the finest in the African film industry. MARY NNAH, who witnessed the event, reports

Anchored by media host presenter Ik Osakioduwa and South Africa’s Zozi Tunzi,

Miss Universe 2019, the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards

(AMVCA) saw the display of glamour and glitz from talents within the entertainment industry.

The event was to honour some of the finest in the African film industry. The award showcased thrilling performances from top acts in the Nigerian music industry such as Tiwa Savage, Spyro and Iyanya who excited the audience with some of their hit songs.

Notable Nollywood actors and actresses like Osas Ighodaro and Tobi Bakre were some of the biggest winners of the 2023 AMVCA. Osas Ighodaro won Best Actress in Drama, while three former Big Brother housemates became big winners at the event. Tobi Bakre won Best Actor in Drama, Elozonam won Best Online Social Content Category, while Diane Russet won the ‘Best Original Drama Series’. Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwo also won the 2023 Industry Merit Award.

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Beauty Tukura won the AMVCA Best Dressed award for the year (Female), while influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa won the award for Best Dressed award for the year (Male). Anikulapo also won the Best Overall Movie in Africa.

Chief Executive Officer, Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said the evening

was dedicated to rewarding the finest achievements in talents in the film world

across Africa as well as celebrating the African culture and stories.

Speaking at the event he said, “As Africa’s biggest entertainment company, Multichoice is proud to be at the heart of this award”, adding that, it was very important to tell African stories, hence the theme of cultural diversity was adopted for the 9th edition of the prestigious movie awards.

Ugbe stressed the company’s dedication toward appreciation of artists

in the creative industry, adding, “We aim at rewarding the finest in the continent,

inspiring filmmakers for bringing first class entertainment into the homes of

our viewers”.

He said this year’s AMVCA is significant to African Magic as it celebrates 20 years of telling authentic African stories, portraying African culture and consistently serving as a hub for entertainment for the entire

continent.

“We started this journey 20 years ago and the vision was very clear. We will

continue to bring first-class entertainment into the homes of our viewers”, he added.

This year’s edition of AMVCA, an annual laurel presented by MultiChoice to recognise outstanding achievements in the television and film industry, took off at exactly 7.00 p.m with a cultural presentation that thrilled the audience.

At the award ceremony, the movie Anikulapo, by Kunle Afolayan had five awards at this year’s AMVCA, emerging as the biggest winner.

Out of the 16, it was nominated for, Anikulapo won the Best Indigenous Language’ (Yoruba); Best Overall Movie; Best Sound Editor (movie/TV series); Best Writer (Movie/TV series); and Best Sound Track (movie/TV series).

‘Best Picture Editor’ went to the Crime and Justice television series, while ‘Best Art Director’ went to Wale Adeleke for the Yoruba epic movie ‘Ageshinkole’.

Patience Ozokwo won the 2023 Industry Merit Award, for her journey and dedication to the movie industry.

The award was presented by Femi Odugbemi, the head of judges for the award. Skit maker, Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, known as Kiekie, and Elozonam Ogbolu’s “Back from the Future” won the Best Online Content of the Year. The duo jointly won the award in the category.

Crime and Justice won the ‘Best Television Series’, while Best Movie in West Africa went to Brotherhood, produced by Jadesola Osiberu.

Bimbo Ademoye for the first time won AMVCA’s Best Actress in Comedy, while

Samuel Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggy, won the men’s category.

Osas Ighodalo won Best Actress for the movie, Man of God; Tobi Bakare won Best

Actor for the movie, Brotherhood.

Leaked won Best Multichoice Talent Factory. Mpali won the Best Mnet Telenovela while King Buga clinched the Best Mnet Unscripted Originals.

Efe Irele won the best supporting actress for the 4-4-44 movie, while Abiseta Ahmed won the best supporting actor.

Nigerian influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, and former BBNaija housemate, Beauty Tukura, won the coveted title of the Best Dressed male and female category.