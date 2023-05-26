  • Friday, 26th May, 2023

Fire Guts Ganduje’s Residence in Kano

Nigeria | 24 mins ago

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Fire has gutted the personal residence of the outgoing Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdulahi Ganduje, at Miyangu Street in Nassarawa GRA, Kano.

The state fire service confirmed the fire outbreak to journalists yesterday, saying the outbreaks occurred last Monday.

Spokesman of the state fire service, Saminu Abdullahi, explained that the fire was already under control by the time firefighters got to the residence.

THISDAY gathered that the fire started at a place that Ganduje rears cows, and was completely destroyed as many of the animals died in the inferno, with other multimillion naira property razed down.

A source confirmed to THISDAY that the cause of the fire was not immediately known, but it started during the cause of metal welding in the house as work was still ongoing to make the place a befitting residence for the outgoing governor.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, declined comment when contacted.

