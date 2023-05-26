Atiku: Supreme Court Dismissal of PDP Suit Will Not Affect My Petition against Tinubu

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The candidate of the PDP in the February 25 Presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, Friday, said the dismissal of the suit against the vice president-elect, will in no way affect his petition in the Presidential Election Tribunal.

He said his legal team would robustly defend his petition , describing the Presidential Election as manifestly fraudulent .

Atiku maintained that the Presidential Election did not mèet the set guidelines for the election.

Atiku who took to his tweeter handle to react to the apex court’s dismissal of the suit challenging vice president-lect Kashim Shettima’s nomination, said, “The Supreme Court’s dismissal of the case of the @OfficialPDPNig is not a setback to my quest for justice.

“Our legal team are primed to robustly prove that the election of February 25 was fraudulent, did not comply with the constitutional requirements and the electoral guidelines…”

The Supreme Court dismissed the PDP petition because the party has no locus standi because it is not a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The hearing in the Presidential Election is billed to commence Tuesday next week.