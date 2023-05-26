  • Friday, 26th May, 2023

Atiku: Supreme Court Dismissal of PDP Suit Will Not Affect My Petition against Tinubu

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The candidate of the PDP in the February 25 Presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, Friday, said the dismissal of the suit against the vice president-elect, will in no way affect his petition in the Presidential Election Tribunal.

He said his legal team would robustly defend his petition , describing the Presidential Election as manifestly fraudulent .

Atiku maintained that the Presidential Election did not mèet the set guidelines for the election.

Atiku who took to his tweeter handle to react to the apex court’s dismissal of the suit challenging vice president-lect Kashim Shettima’s nomination, said, “The Supreme Court’s dismissal of the case of the @OfficialPDPNig is not a setback to my quest for justice.

 “Our legal team are primed to robustly prove that the election of February 25 was fraudulent, did not comply with the constitutional requirements and the electoral guidelines…” 

The Supreme Court dismissed the PDP petition because the party has no locus standi because it is not a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). 

The hearing in the Presidential Election is billed to commence Tuesday next week.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.