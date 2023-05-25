N’Assembly Should Be Independent, Decide Its Leadership, Says Buhari

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he believes in a truly independent National Assembly where members choose their leaders without executive interference.

Buhari stated this on Thursday after he inaugurated the permanent site of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja.

The event had in attendance the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; principal officers of the National Assembly; the Director General of NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, among other dignitaries.

The president noted that the harmonious working relationship between his administration and the 9th National Assembly had led to the great successes recorded by his government but that he refrained from meddling in their internal affairs.

He said: “The legislature is the cornerstone of any democracy and is vital to ensuring that the wishes and aspirations of all Nigerians are considered during the lawmaking process.

“It also performs critical functions of overseeing the Executive and ensuring that government spending aligns with legislative intent.

“As you are aware, from the moment of my election in 2015 and subsequently, I supported the idea of an independent National Assembly.

“An Assembly that is able to decide its leadership and develop its agenda in line with the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I refrained from meddling in the affairs of the legislature and promoted instead a culture of mutual respect and collaboration between the two arms.

“Our successes as a government are primarily due to the harmonious relationship between the Executive and the Legislature.

“The numerous positive outcomes for our country, Nigeria, underscore the importance of a harmonious Executive-Legislature relationship.

“Working with the National Assembly, we have passed an unprecedented number of bills into law, provided funding for key infrastructure, implemented several governmental reforms, and addressed some of the long-standing challenges that have hampered economic growth and development.

“Our achievements in reforming the oil and gas sector, strengthening the electoral framework, diversifying our economy, improving transparency and accountability, tackling insecurity and entrenching good governance are easily verifiable.

“As such, this 9th Assembly will be remembered as one of the most productive in terms of outputs and outcomes.

“I thank the leadership of the National Assembly for giving me the support required to deliver on my promises to Nigerians.”

Buhari noted that the NILDS permanent site remained “a critical first step towards bolstering the capacity of the legislature to improve its lawmaking, oversight and representation functions”.

The Senate President commended Buhari for making the completion of the NILDS permanent site possible through adequate funding.

He said the ninth National Assembly also supported the president to ensure timely delivery of critical infrastructures.

He said: “In the last three years, the Senate and the House dedicated a substantial part of the national budget towards funding infrastructure development across all six geo-political zones.

“As a result of this collaboration between the legislature and the executive, hundreds of roads, bridges and rail lines across Nigeria have been constructed or rehabilitated.

“In addition, we have also passed several legislations to provide an overarching framework for sustainable economic growth and development.

“Significantly also, the investment in infrastructure development extends to all six geo-political zones of the country. Indeed, history will remember President Buhari’s tenacity and unwavering commitment to charting a new course for Nigeria.”

