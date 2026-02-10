REIMAGINING EDUCATION BEYOND CERTIFICATES

ISAH SANI argues that competence should be the true currency of progress

A few months ago, a young Nigerian graduate shared pictures of his numerous certificates and awards on social media. Beneath the cheerful post lay a painful truth: despite his impressive academic record, he had remained unemployed for more than three years. His story mirrors that of many young Nigerians who hold degrees but lack the practical competence needed to thrive in today’s world.

The Federal Government’s recent effort to reform the national curriculum offers a glimmer of hope. The inclusion of more skill-based and competence-driven learning outcomes could mark a shift from theory to application. Yet these reforms will remain ineffective unless teachers are empowered with the tools, technology, and training required to deliver them. Without competent teachers, even the best curriculum will remain words on paper.

For too long, success in Nigeria has been defined by certificates rather than by creativity, innovation, and problem-solving abilities, which are the true engines of national development. Our education system has produced many “qualified” individuals who can discuss theories fluently but struggle to apply them in real life. The country’s deep-rooted certificate culture celebrates degrees over the competence they should represent, measuring intelligence and social status by the number of credentials one holds. This misplaced value system prizes paper over performance.

It is time to reverse this thinking. Certificates should no longer be mere documents but proof of knowledge, skill, and readiness to perform. True achievement lies in producing people who can take responsibility and deliver results ethically and efficiently. Competence must become the new measure of success. Consider the teaching profession: a teacher who lacks mastery cannot inspire learners. In many rural and peri-urban schools, graduates who are certified but ill-equipped to apply modern teaching methods stand before classrooms daily. If an educator struggles to understand the subject, how can the students possibly learn it?

This challenge extends far beyond education. In fields like engineering, health care, and public administration, certificates often disguise the absence of real skill. Anyone can obtain a degree, but not everyone can demonstrate the discipline, creativity, and excellence that education should cultivate. To progress as a nation, Nigeria must reward competence rather than credentials.

The cost of neglecting competence is visible everywhere. Employers constantly lament that graduates lack the technical and soft skills required in the modern workplace. Many cannot solve practical problems, communicate effectively, or adapt to change. This mismatch between schooling and employability fuels unemployment, low productivity, and public distrust in the education system. While the government’s renewed focus on skills-based learning is commendable, implementation must involve all stakeholders: teachers, parents, civil society, and the private sector. Education is too important to be left to government alone.

Every Nigerian has a role to play. Teachers must embrace continuous learning and innovative pedagogy. Parents should nurture curiosity and creativity, not merely chase grades. Civil society groups can support through mentorships and literacy initiatives. Education remains Nigeria’s most valuable asset. Denying a child quality education is denying that child a meaningful life and the nation its future.

Competence-based education is the path forward. It moves learners from rote memorization to real-world problem-solving. From the earliest stages, students should see themselves as creators and innovators. If a school needs to renovate its environment, learners can participate in planning and execution as part of their coursework, developing teamwork, budgeting, and leadership skills that no written exam can measure. Waiting until after university to nurture these abilities is already too late.

Technology must also play a central role. Digital tools can make teaching more efficient, bridge the gap between urban and rural schools, and give learners access to global knowledge resources. Skill acquisition and practical learning should be at the heart of education policy, not afterthoughts. Graduates who combine knowledge with competence become self-reliant citizens capable of transforming their communities.

Nigeria’s universities, too, must evolve. Across campuses today, thousands of final-year projects are written, printed, and forgotten, often at great financial and environmental cost. How many of these projects solve real problems or contribute to community development? The government should align higher education with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 9 on industry, innovation and infrastructure and SDG 13 on climate action. Instead of paper-based projects, students should be encouraged to produce digital, community-oriented, or solution-driven outputs that address real challenges. Universities must become centres of innovation where student work contributes tangibly to national growth.

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4, ensuring quality education must go beyond conferences and policy papers. Implementation is what counts. Too often, Nigeria organizes symposiums whose resolutions are never executed. Policies without action are empty promises. If reforms were truly implemented, their impact would be visible in the creativity and confidence of our young learners.

Education is not a scam; it is the most powerful vehicle for personal and national transformation. But it must be quality education, one that cultivates competence, character, and critical thinking. Government must show stronger political will and consistency in reforming education. Policymakers should prioritize funding and accountability. Teachers must renew their dedication to professional growth. Parents and communities must support, while the private sector should collaborate to promote innovation and skill development.

Nigeria’s destiny rests on how seriously we invest in the education of our children today. If we move beyond rhetoric to real action, we can restore confidence in our education system and reclaim the dignity of learning. Ultimately, competence, not certificates must become the true currency of progress.

Sani writes from Abuja