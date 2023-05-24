  • Wednesday, 24th May, 2023

Vandalism: Apprehension as Nine TCN Towers Collapse

Nigeria | 52 mins ago


Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), last night disclosed that nine of its towers, from towers 56 to tower 65 along the Papalanto/Abeokuta 132KV transmission line  had collapsed due to the activities of vandals.

A statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs of the company, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, said the towers located in the Obafemi Owode area of Ogun state were all massively vandalised, leading to their collapse.

She quoted the General Manager, Lagos Region, Mojeed Akintola, as saying that the towers’ collapse was discovered yesterday after a tripping was recorded, and a team was dispatched to trace the fault, leading to the discovery of the vandalised spot.

As a result, she stated that Abeokuta and environs are presently out of power supply even as efforts are ongoing to supply bulk electricity through an alternate line, to enable Ibadan Distribution Company (Disco) distribute electricity to its customers whose supply is affected by the incident.

TCN condemned the activities of the vandals,  stating that their nefarious acts negatively impact the grid expansion efforts of the company.

“Also, resources that would have been used to further improve the grid infrastructure in Ogun state would now be used to replace the vandalised towers.

“TCN is again appealing to host communities to work with the company to protect our common national assets,” Mbah said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.