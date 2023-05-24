Vandalism: Apprehension as Nine TCN Towers Collapse





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), last night disclosed that nine of its towers, from towers 56 to tower 65 along the Papalanto/Abeokuta 132KV transmission line had collapsed due to the activities of vandals.

A statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs of the company, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, said the towers located in the Obafemi Owode area of Ogun state were all massively vandalised, leading to their collapse.

She quoted the General Manager, Lagos Region, Mojeed Akintola, as saying that the towers’ collapse was discovered yesterday after a tripping was recorded, and a team was dispatched to trace the fault, leading to the discovery of the vandalised spot.

As a result, she stated that Abeokuta and environs are presently out of power supply even as efforts are ongoing to supply bulk electricity through an alternate line, to enable Ibadan Distribution Company (Disco) distribute electricity to its customers whose supply is affected by the incident.

TCN condemned the activities of the vandals, stating that their nefarious acts negatively impact the grid expansion efforts of the company.

“Also, resources that would have been used to further improve the grid infrastructure in Ogun state would now be used to replace the vandalised towers.

“TCN is again appealing to host communities to work with the company to protect our common national assets,” Mbah said.