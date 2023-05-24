Niger, Plateau States Facing Infrastructure Deficits, Says Lalong





Laleye Dipo in Minna



Plateau State Governor Mr Simon Bako Lalong has disclosed that his state and Niger are facing serious infrastructural deficits which require collaborative efforts by stakeholders to address.

Lalong who did not give details made the remarks in Maikunkele town, when he joined his Niger state counterpart, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, to inaugurate township roads in the community.

A statement on the event made available to newsmen by Niger State Ministry of Information quoted Lalong as saying, “just like Plateau State in the North Central Nigeria, Niger state is faced with infrastructural deficits that need to be closed and bridged,” adding that the people of Maikunkele were lucky to have such amenities.

Lalong urged the Niger community to ensure proper maintainance of the road to avoid it’s falling into disrepair.

The host and Niger state Governor, Bello in a remark said construction of township roads was one of his administration’s legacy project with the sole aim of improving road deficits in the State.

Bello disclosed that more of such projects would be commissioned before the end of the mandate of his administration.

The Niger State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Alhaji Sani Lafiya, in an address stated that despite scarce resources the state government embarked on numerous projects, some yet to be completed. He therefore urged the incoming administration to complete them before embarking on new ones.