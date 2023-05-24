Lana Congratulates Makinde on Election as NGF Vice-chairman

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last election, Mr. Michael Lana, has congratulated Governor Seyi Makinde on his election as the Vice-Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Lana, in a congratulatory message he personally signed, said the election coming at this time is a worthy recognition of Makinde’s numerous accomplishments in making life better for not only the people of the pace setter state but all over the country.

According to him, the honour of the governor with the vice-chairman of the NGF, is nothing but a reward of his commitments in the last four years to move the state forward through promotion of peace and infrastructural development.

The former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice added that the recognition accorded Makinde is a vindication of his (Lana’s) conviction that to move the state forward, it is imperative for him to step down and support the reelection of the governor during the last election.

He said: “I sincerely congratulate Governor Seyi Makinde on his appointment and elevation as Vice-Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF). It is a well deserved recognition for you and the entire people of our dear state, for your commitments to a united country where justice reigns and landmarks accomplishments in Oyo State.

“For me, the honour and reposing confidence in you by your brother governors was a real vindication that my stepping down for your Excellency to be reelected for second term during the March 8 gubernatorial election was a step in the right direction to move Oyo State forward.

“While wishing you a very successful and impactful tenure, I have absolute confidence that you will continue to be a pride of the state.”