  • Wednesday, 24th May, 2023

Ekiti PDP Gov Candidate, Kolawole, Commends Oyebanji’s Giant Strides

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the June 18, 2022, election in Ekiti State, Mr. Bisi Kolawole, has commended Governor Biodun Oyebanji, for his remarkable achievements within 200 days in office.

Kolawale said that Oyebanji had, in the last 200 days, demonstrated visionary and purposeful leadership, to the admiration of the people.

He gave the commendation yesterday when he paid a courtesy visit to the governor in his office in Ado Ekiti, where he said that Oyebanji was indeed very well prepared for the assignment, even right from the period of struggle for the creation of Ekiti State in the early nineties.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the visit, the PDP governorship candidate added that Governor Oyebanji should be supported by all and sundry to ensure that his vision for Ekiti’s development transcends party politics and egocentric tendencies.

“So far so good, he has done well, the whole idea is to take Ekiti to the next level and he’s on the right track.” 

“He’s doing very well and I hope God will help him to sustain the pace.

“He was one of the pioneer people that spare headed the creation of Ekiti State, if am not mistaken, he was the secretary, so, doing very well now is part of the project long ago, so there is nothing strange even about his performance because I would not have expected anything short of that,” Kolawole stated.

Oyebanji, who thanked Kolawole for the visit, said that he had earlier paid a similar visit to the PDP chieftain at his Efon Alaaye residence.

He said that the the Ekiti Project required the cooperation and contributions of all well-meaning and patriotic Ekiti leaders.

Ekiti PDP Gov Candidate, Kolawole, Commends  Oyebanji’s Giant Strides

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the June 18, 2022, election in Ekiti State, Mr. Bisi Kolawole, has commended Governor Biodun Oyebanji, for his remarkable achievements within 200 days in office.

Kolawale said that Oyebanji had, in the last 200 days, demonstrated visionary and purposeful leadership, to the admiration of the people.

He gave the commendation yesterday when he paid a courtesy visit to the governor in his office in Ado Ekiti, where he said that Oyebanji was indeed very well prepared for the assignment, even right from the period of struggle for the creation of Ekiti State in the early nineties.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the visit, the PDP governorship candidate added that Governor Oyebanji should be supported by all and sundry to ensure that his vision for Ekiti’s development transcends party politics and egocentric tendencies.

“So far so good, he has done well, the whole idea is to take Ekiti to the next level and he’s on the right track.” 

“He’s doing very well and I hope God will help him to sustain the pace.

“He was one of the pioneer people that spare headed the creation of Ekiti State, if am not mistaken, he was the secretary, so, doing very well now is part of the project long ago, so there is nothing strange even about his performance because I would not have expected anything short of that,” Kolawole stated.

Oyebanji, who thanked Kolawole for the visit, said that he had earlier paid a similar visit to the PDP chieftain at his Efon Alaaye residence.

He said that the the Ekiti Project required the cooperation and contributions of all well-meaning and patriotic Ekiti leaders.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.