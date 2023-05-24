Ekiti PDP Gov Candidate, Kolawole, Commends  Oyebanji’s Giant Strides

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the June 18, 2022, election in Ekiti State, Mr. Bisi Kolawole, has commended Governor Biodun Oyebanji, for his remarkable achievements within 200 days in office.

Kolawale said that Oyebanji had, in the last 200 days, demonstrated visionary and purposeful leadership, to the admiration of the people.

He gave the commendation yesterday when he paid a courtesy visit to the governor in his office in Ado Ekiti, where he said that Oyebanji was indeed very well prepared for the assignment, even right from the period of struggle for the creation of Ekiti State in the early nineties.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the visit, the PDP governorship candidate added that Governor Oyebanji should be supported by all and sundry to ensure that his vision for Ekiti’s development transcends party politics and egocentric tendencies.

“So far so good, he has done well, the whole idea is to take Ekiti to the next level and he’s on the right track.”

“He’s doing very well and I hope God will help him to sustain the pace.

“He was one of the pioneer people that spare headed the creation of Ekiti State, if am not mistaken, he was the secretary, so, doing very well now is part of the project long ago, so there is nothing strange even about his performance because I would not have expected anything short of that,” Kolawole stated.

Oyebanji, who thanked Kolawole for the visit, said that he had earlier paid a similar visit to the PDP chieftain at his Efon Alaaye residence.

He said that the the Ekiti Project required the cooperation and contributions of all well-meaning and patriotic Ekiti leaders.

