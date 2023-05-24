  • Wednesday, 24th May, 2023

After Valedictory FEC Meeting, Buhari Directs Ministers to Return to Work

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed members of his cabinet to continue to work till the administration winds down on May 29.

Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this to newsmen Wednesday after the valedictory meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), described as untrue reports circulating in the social media that FEC has been dissolved by President Buhari.

Rather, he said, the President gave the Ministers to go back to their positions and function till the end of the present administration.

His words: “The news that the Federal Executive Council has been dissolved is not correct. We’ve been directed by the President that we should all go back and return to our offices. So it is not true that the Federal Executive Council has been dissolved, it is still very much alive”.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.