10th House: 63 Members-elect Endorse Abass, Kalu

*Urge other aspirants to step down

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, and 62 members-elect from the opposition parties have endorsed the All Progressive Congress, APC consensus candidates, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of the incoming 10th National Assembly.

Ugochinyere who’s the member-elect representing Ideato North South Federal Constituency, made this known at a live press conference in Abuja, Wednesday.

He called on other candidates in the race who were banking on opposition votes to stage a rebellion against the Tajudeen Abbas/ Benjamin Kalu ticket to withdraw from the race as the opposition votes they were banking on would no longer be available for them.

While describing Abass and Kalu as men of integrity, and competence to preside the affairs of the tenth House of Representatives, Ugochinyere said it is time for national development, growth and stability and not the time for party politics.

He called on the APC not to do anything that will tarnish the character of Hon. Abbas and Kalu or the independence of the House if the duo emerge victorious.

The CUPP Spokesman finally stated that controversy that the House Rules were tampered with were not true stating that the House Rules were last printed in December 2020 and not after the 2023 election and by the Rules the election will be by open ballot system.

Ugochinyere said, “It is on this note that I call on my fellow colleague members-elect who are still in the race to stop and join the prefect of the class, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, to steer the ship of the 10th Assembly to beat the records of the other Houses in performance and achievement for Nigeria. Our common goal now should be beyond party and partisan politics and totally focused on Nigeria and her greater good. We want the best and we have selected the best and importantly, the selection is by merit.

“I do not speak for myself alone. I speak for the 63 likeminded Honourable members-elect of the opposition family who have agreed on a common vision for the 10th Assembly. We will transform to the TBK Group. Our 63 votes without any dissent or abstention will go for Hon. Tajudeen Abbas. In the coming days, Nigerians will come to know the identity of the TBK Group and will also feel our impact.”

In his closing remarks, another member-elect representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal constituency under the platform of Labour Party, Hon. Amobi Ogah said, “For the first time we are trying to make history. I’m supporting Abass and Kalu not because APC picked them. Abass and Kalu have the capacity and competence. The tenth assembly will be a unique one if the duo emerge as Speaker, Deputy. I beg my colleagues to support the duo in the interest of National unity.”

