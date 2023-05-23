  • Tuesday, 23rd May, 2023

Group Charges Media Practitioners to Consolidate Fight against corruption

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Centre for Media, Policy and Accountability has called on media practitioners to consolidate the fight against corruption in the country.
It urged reporters on the anti-corruption beat to support the implementation of Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Performance Public Reporting project by their reportage of corruption cases and anti-graft agencies.
The group made the declaration at a media parley with journalists covering anti-corruption beat in Abuja.
Speaking at the event, the Director of Communication, Outreach and Advocacy, CMPA, Ibrahim Uba-Yusuf, said the event which had in attendance over 25 journalists from broadcast, print, and online media, was part of the advocacy against corruption.
“Your presence here is part of our advocacy for anti-corruption reporting and we hope that what you have learnt here would propel you to do much better in reporting corruption cases”, he said.
In his remarks, the Executive Director and Project Manager, CMPA, Dr Suleiman Suleiman, noted the differences in the coverage of corruption cases by media organisations.
He attributed the trend to the lack of a unified reporting template.
“However, at the end of the project, we will produce a harmonised reporting template for the media and the anti-corruption agencies,” he said.
The group, CMPA, is implementing the Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Performance Public Reporting project, which is funded by the MacArthur Foundation.
It is scheduled to run from 2023 to 2024.

