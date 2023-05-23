Fudge Leads US Delegation to Tinubu’s Inauguration

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Honorable Marcia L. Fudge, has been selected by President Joe Biden, Jr. to lead the United States delegation to the inauguration of Nigeria’s 16th President holding on May 29.

A White House press statement on Monday announced the US Presidential Delegation to attend the Inauguration of the President-elect and the Vice President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima.

According to a statement by the White House, the Honorable Marcia L. Fudge, Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, will lead the delegation.

Other members of the delegation include

Mr. David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja, the Honourable Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative, California, the Honorable Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce, General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command.

Also members of the delegation include the Honorable Enoh T. Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency, the Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State, the Honorable Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council, and the Honorable Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development.

