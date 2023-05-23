  • Tuesday, 23rd May, 2023

El-Rufai Deposes Two Traditional Rulers in Kaduna

Nigeria | 17 mins ago

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the deposition of two traditional rulers in Piriga Chiefdom, Lere LGA and Arak Chiefdom Sanga LGA of the state.

A statement on Monday, signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Umma Ahmad, said Jonathan Zamuna, Chief of Piriga and Aliyu Yammah, Chief of Arak ceased to be traditional rulers effective from Monday, May 22, 2023.

The statement said the depositions followed recommendations by the ministry in line with the provisions of Section 11 of the Traditional Institutions Law No. 21 of 2021.

The commissioner sad the District Head of Garun Kurama, Babangida Sule, had been directed to oversee the affairs of Piriga Chiefdom, pending the appointment of a new chief, adding that the secretary of the traditional council had been directed to initiate the process for the appointment of a new chief.

She said, Gomna Ahmadu, secretary of Arak traditional council was also directed to oversee the affairs of the chiefdom and initiate the process for the appointment of a new chief.

“The government found unacceptable the response of His Royal Highness, General Iliyah Yammah to the query regarding his appointment of four district heads, contrary to the one approved for his chiefdom and his non-residence within Arak chiefdom.

“The deposition of Jonathan Zamuna, follows the recent communal clashes between the Gure and Kitimi communities of Piriga chiefdom in Lere LGA, and his non-residence within the chiefdom,” the statement added.

The statement also announced the immediate disengagement of the village heads of Aban, Abujan Mada and Anjil in Arak chiefdom.

