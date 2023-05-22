Lalong: I’ll Wipe Out Criminals from Plateau Before Leaving Office

Laleye Dipo in Minna

With about eight days left to leave office, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has vowed to wipe out criminals from the state within the time left.

Insecurity has heightened in parts of the state in recent weeks, resulting in killings and burning of houses.

Recent reports had it that not less than 117 people had been killed in different parts of the state with several others injured and about 20,000 people displaced.

Lalong, while speaking with newsmen after receiving an Honourary Doctorate at the IBB University, Lapai, Niger State, declared that the criminals were resurfacing because “I am about to leave office.”

According to him, “I am capable of handling these criminals, who are resurging to perpetrate evil in communities across Plateau State before I leave office.”

Lalong declared that his government would not fold its hands and see its citizens killed, maimed and displaced, adding that, “In the past eight years, I have restored peace in Plateau, unfortunately, I am taking my exit and the criminals are beginning to rear their heads again. I am capable of handling them before I take my exit and I will continue to pray for peace in Plateau.

“We have nipped insecurity in the bud. Our security agencies are already addressing the recent issue of insecurity. The IDPs are being taken care of and we have jets flying all over the affected communities and local government areas.”

He however, appreciated the Niger State government and the university for honouring him and other awardees with the prestigious doctoral degrees, saying, “We will be good ambassadors of the institution and will continue to uphold ourselves with dignity, integrity and excellence”

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, said the IBB University was working to address the personnel gaps existing in several critical sectors of the state’s economy, especially the medical sector

While noting that the university was also working to improve skills so that graduates could stop reliance on white collar jobs, he appreciated Lalong and the Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji AbdulSamad Isyaka Rabiu, for their generosity towards the development of the university and its students.