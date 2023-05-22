Edo 2024 Guber: Esan Okpa Initiative Begins Consultative Engagement to Other Zones for Power Shift

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

Ahead of the 2024 governorship election in Edo State, the socio-cultural nonpartisan organisation, Esan Okpa Initiative (EOI), at the weekend commenced a consultative engagement with prominent political and influential leaders in the state, majorly those from the South and North senatorial districts, saying it was largely fruitful and insightful with the political dynamics of the state in focus.

A statement issued after series of consultations, which was signed by the EOI President, Mathew Egbadon, and the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Tony Iyare, said the body is upbeat about the outcome, describing it as “heartwarming and positive.

“We’ve had meaningful heart-to-heart talks and exchange of ideas with our leaders on how to move Edo State forward and getting them to appreciate the need for the next governor of the state to be of Esan extraction. The discussions have been quite enriching, frank, heartwarming and largely fruitful.

“The group seeks to interface with prominent leaders of the North and South senatorial zones of Edo State on the need for the next state governor that will succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki, whose term expires on November 11, 2024, to be of Esan extraction to ensure justice, equity and fairness among the near homogeneous people in the state.”

Egbadon, who led the EOI Consultative Committee, said since the creation of the state which is founded on a tripod, (Edo South, Edo North and Edo Central districts respectively) in 1991, the Central zone has not produced a governor for the state, except for the short period that Prof. Osunbor for about 18 months.

According to him, “Chief Odigie Oyegun from Edo South was the first governor after the state was created in 1991. Governor Lucky Igbinedion from Edo South did eight years. After him, Governor Adams Oshiomhole from Edo North was also on the saddle for eight years. Governor Godwin Obaseki also from Edo South will be rounding off his eight year tenure by November 2024. To ensure political inclusion, it’s only fair that Edo Central be allowed to take a shot at the governorship seat in 2024.”

Egbadon, who was the pioneer Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly at its creation in 1992, disclosed that EOI group, which began the series of consultative meeting last Friday, had an engagement with prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Osi Orbih.

He also said EOI was later received by the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, as well as Hon Charles Idahosa, a former Political Adviser to former Governor Adams Oshiomhole.



