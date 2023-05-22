Atiku: Disunity Feeds Hate Which in Turn Feeds Conflicts

*Says NYSC one of greatest policies ever conceived in Nigeria

*Mourns Mbang as loss of nation’s moral pillar

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, said unity remained one of Nigeria’s greatest challenges because disunity feeds hate which in turn gives rise to conflict.

He, however, said the establishment of the National Youth Service Youth Corps (NYSC) was one of the greatest policies ever conceived in the country and therefore praised General Yakubu Gowon for introducing this wonderful policy for national unification.

In another development, Atiku, has summed up the demise of Prelate and Emeritus President of the World Methodist Council, Dr. Sunday Mbang, as a huge loss of one of the moral pillars of the nation.



Atiku, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, marking the 50th anniversary of the NYSC scheme, explained that unity was one of the toughest challenges of Nigeria and that the NYSC programme, which was created in 1973, was a major effort towards national integration and unity.

According to the former vice-president, “We must acknowledge and give credit to General Yakubu Gowon for introducing this brilliant idea aimed at consolidating national unity after the bitter memories of the tragic Nigerian civil war.



“Unity which is also my personal agenda as a politician, is essential to building a strong country, because a divided country is a weakened country. For decades, our youths and children have been infected with hate and prejudice.

“They can’t think for themselves; they judge others unfairly because they didn’t interact with others to understand them. Interaction with others is one of the best ways to independently and objectively judge them, thereby changing our notions about other people,” Atiku is quoted to have said.

The former vice president acknowledged that, “Indeed, the NYSC went a long way to neutralise the impact of prejudice through interaction with other people, and in fact, even encouraged inter-marriages.”



Paying tribute to Gowon for the effort to introduce NYSC, he said, “The history of this great policy will be incomplete without a mention of the remarkable role played by Gowon and his administration in the success of this programme. Gowon had demonstrated great leadership skills and statesmanship in the adverse consequences of the civil war, one of which included the task of rebuilding national unity,” Atiku stressed.

He, therefore, called on politicians, religious leaders and other opinion leaders to continue to encourage unity among the people, warning that disunity feeds hate which in turn, feeds conflicts.



“We should at all times make utterances that promote love and unity and avoid statements that stoke up bitter divisions and intolerance,” he added, even as he called for a review of the mandate of the scheme to reflect the demands of the current reality.

Meanwhile, mourning Mbang, Atiku, in his condolence message, released by his Media Office in Abuja, eulogised the late President of Nigeria’s Inter Religious Council and Head of Methodist, who served for over four decades, as “a true servant of God and humanity whose indelible imprints shall live forever.”



Atiku wrote: “Prelate Mbang was a pioneer and pathfinding patriarchal clergyman and chaplain in Lagos and elsewhere. He was also the first Black President of the World Methodist Council and among the founding members of the Fathers of Faith, who regularly prayed for peace and concord in our country. His death has increased the deficit tally of accomplished moral pillars, religious conscience, and counselling compass of our nation.”



While praying for the acceptance of the soul of the Prelate, Atiku urged Christians of the Methodist Faith and indeed all Christians to emulate the great deeds and virtuous lifestyle of the deceased, by immortalising him through the propagation of his progressive and dynamic value addition to the nation and their creed.