Institute Implores New Inductees to be Good Ambassadors

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The President, Chattered Institute of Treasury Management (CITN) and former Accountant General for the Federation, Mr Ahmed Idris yesterday urged newly inductees to be good ambassadors of the institute.

Representative of the President, CITM, Prof. Ahmed Imam, who read the speech said this at the 2nd recertification and induction programme tagged “Sustainable Treasury: A Catalyst Towards a Virile Economy” of new members in Abuja on Thursday.

He urged the inductees to be steadfast, and supportive and represent the interest of the Institute in all they do.

“We are all ambassadors of a very good cause; let us all demonstrate our capacity for good and innovative things and lead by example. CITM was a pioneer in creating value for managing the treasury, institutionalising preventive mechanism and building capacity through scholarly activities”

“This is to safeguard the treasury against fraud and the misapplication and misappropriation of financial resources placed in the custody of fund managers. A sustainable treasury remained a concept that emphasised the integration of environmental, social, and governance factors into treasury operations”

According to him, the aim is to promote long-term economic, social, and environmental sustainability, adding that treasury function within an organisation could play a crucial role in driving positive change in the economy.

“By adopting sustainable treasury practices, organisations could align their financial decision-making with broader sustainability goals.This involves considering the environmental and social impacts of treasury operations, as well as the governance structures and ethical considerations surrounding financial activities”

Mr Sali Musa, from Bauchi, a civil servant at Giade Local Government Area, with the Finance Department who is also one of the inductee said the induction was impressive.

“We have gain a knowledge from the training by the institute and the way we manage our treasury from now will change in regard to our vocation.

However, 51 new members were inducted into the institute.