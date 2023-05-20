Matawalle’s $2m Bribe Allegation False, Says EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says allegations of two million dollars bribe leveled against the Chairman of the Commission, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa by Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara is false.

This is contained in a statement by spokesperson for the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujiaren.

Uwujiaren said the attention of the commission was drawn to a trending interview granted to the Hausa Service of the BBC by the governor of Zamfara, where he made the bribery allegations.

According to him, Matawalle’s recourse to untrue story is symptomatic of a drowning man clutching at straws.

“Despite the irritation of his phantom claims, the commission will not be drawn into a mud fight with a suspect under its investigation for corruption and unconscionable pillage of the resources of his state.

“If Matawalle will be taken seriously, he should go beyond sabre-rattling by spilling the beans – provide concrete evidence as proof of his allegations,” he said.

Uwujiaren said the public should also be notified about plans by some of the alleged corrupt politically exposed persons to flee the country ahead of May 29.

“The commission is working in close collaboration with its international partners to frustrate these escape plans and bring those involved to justice,” he added. (NAN)