Buhari Approves New NIS Governing Board

Olawwale Ajimotokan in Abuja





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the new Governing Board of the National Institute for Sports (NIS) following the expiration of the tenure of the outgoing board.

The approval, according to a statement signed yesterday by Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Mohammed Manga was with a view to providing governance and policy direction for the Institute in accordance with the enabling Instrument, Decree No. 31 of 8th July, 1992 that established it.

He said the members of the Board are to be inaugurated at a later date.

They are as follows: -Danladi Ibrahim – Chairman; Major General Okpeh Wilson Ali – member; AIG Hafiz Inuwa-member; Lawrence Babatunde Aremu – member; Dr. Fatima Kabir Umar – member; Boniface C. Odum – member; Salisu Manman Aliyu – member; Ag. DCG Gregory A. Itohoh; Prof O. A. Moronkola – member, the Registrar -member/Secretary; Kunle Solaja – member; Commodore Nesiama Omatseye –member and Mr. Awogbade Ayorinde Gbadebo, member.