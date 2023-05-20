  • Saturday, 20th May, 2023

Buhari Approves New NIS Governing Board

Sport | 5 hours ago

Olawwale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the new Governing Board of the National Institute for Sports (NIS) following the expiration of the tenure of the outgoing board.

The approval, according to a statement signed yesterday by Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Mohammed Manga was with a view to providing governance and policy direction for the Institute in accordance with the enabling Instrument, Decree No. 31 of 8th July, 1992 that established it.

He said the members of the Board are to be inaugurated at a later date.

They are as follows: -Danladi Ibrahim – Chairman; Major General Okpeh Wilson Ali – member; AIG Hafiz Inuwa-member; Lawrence Babatunde Aremu – member; Dr. Fatima Kabir Umar – member; Boniface C. Odum – member; Salisu Manman Aliyu – member; Ag. DCG Gregory A. Itohoh; Prof O. A. Moronkola – member, the Registrar -member/Secretary; Kunle Solaja – member; Commodore Nesiama Omatseye –member and Mr. Awogbade Ayorinde Gbadebo, member.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.