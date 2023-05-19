Ayade Gives Automatic Employment to 155 Graduates of Fabrication Academy

Cross River state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, yesterday gave automatic employment to 155 pioneer graduates of the West African Construction and Fabrication Academy.

Ayade made this known during the graduation ceremony of the first batch of trainees at the institution in Calabar.

The governor explained that his administration established the academy in 2020 to address the dearth of middle-level skilled manpower in the state.

He advised the graduates not to be distracted but to face the future with optimism.

“Do not be frustrated by today’s circumstances, go chase your goals with the skills you have received here.

“The only person who can fail you is yourself. As graduates, realise that your hard work and good heart will take you very far. You are the destiny changers of yourselves and your families. You can change what you want for yourselves. We share the same history and morality,” he admonished them

Announcing their absorption into the Cross River state civil Service, the governor told the graduates that “the true quality of education is the application of your skills to add value.

“For all 155 of you who have graduated today, l give you automatic employment into the state civil service. You are the engineers of the Ministry of Works. Congratulations”

Earlier in his welcome address, the state Commissioner for Youth Development and Skill Acquisition, Hon.Signor Omang Idiege, expressed gratitude to Governor Ayade for establishing the Academy to “cushion the effects of idleness among youths and for them to acquire skills and vocational training that will translate to self-reliance and wealth creation”

The Academy, according to the commissioner, “has come to stay to provide financial freedom to the youths to reduce the rate of youth unemployment, poverty and restiveness.”