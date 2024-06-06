Ndidi: We Won’t Give S’Africa Room  to Avenge their AFCON Defeat

Nigeria and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has admitted that Super Eagles are aware that South Africa’s Bafana Bafana are in the country to avenge their AFCON semi final defeat in Côte d’Ivoire but that they will not find the hosts easy prey.

Speaking during the team’s training in Uyo ahead of the Friday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier, the hard-as-nail midfield enforcer said though the Match-day 3 clash will not be an easy one, Nigeria will win to steady her campaign in the qualifiers.

At the AFCON 2023 semi-finals, the Super Eagles edged Hugo Broos’ Bafana side 4-2 on penalties after regulation time ended 1-1.

“They will come for revenge and for us as a team, we know that we are actually expecting that because it’s not going to be an easy game. When they look back and know the fact that we actually knocked them out in the (AFCON 2022) semifinal, they will want to win,” stressed the Leicester man.

Ndidi however lamented that the nationwide strike action embarked upon by the NLC has had a telling effect on Eagles preparations.

“To be honest, it has affected the preparation because normally we’re supposed to start training on Saturday and like three days gone and we’ve not been together, you know, that’s not too good.

“I think it has affected the team in some way. We were supposed to know by now what we’re actually going to do (game plan), how to approach the game. Anyway, as pros, we will know what to do on Friday,” concludes the Vice Captain of the team.

The Leicester City midfield enforcer however concluded that because of Super Eagles great run at the last AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire there was now so much expectations from the team and that the team will not disappoint Nigerians.