Okoye, Iwobi, Lookman Complete Eagles Roster in Uyo Camp

*Ambitious Bafana arrive Akwa Ibom capital seeking AFCON revenge

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was the last player to arrive the Super Eagles camp in Uyo just as Nigeria’s opponents in Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, South Africa also landed in the Akwa Ibom capital.

Italy-based Okoye was the only invited player not in camp as at lunch time but finally made his way into the team’s Ibom Hotel and Resorts abode before evening training.

The arrival of the Udinese safe hands ensured that the initial hiccups caused by the nationwide strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress did not prevent any of the invited 23 players from reaching Uyo, venue of the must-win game against the Bafana Bafana.

Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman arrived camp earlier in the afternoon.

Europa League hat-trick star Lookman is expected to lead the Super Eagles strike force in the absence of CAF African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, who is injured.

All 23 players trained behind closed doors from 6pm inside the mainbowl of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. The training last two hours.

Meanwhile, the South African delegation arrived Lagos as scheduled from Johannesburg at 3.30pm and were ferried by a chartered jet for the 45-minute flight to Uyo yesterday evening.

The nationwide industrial action that began on Monday threw general planning for the big match off-gear, and the Nigeria Football Federation had to opt for chartered jet-arrangements to get players stranded in Lagos and Abuja down to the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 8pm on Friday night.