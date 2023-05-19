Ati Annang Lagos Canvasses Support for Akpabio  as Senate President

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A foremost socio-cultural group in Annangland, Akwa Ibom State, the Ati Annang Foundation, Lagos Chapter, has declared its support for Senator Godswill Akpabio, to become the President of the 10th Senate.

It noted that Akpabio’s records in public service makes him the perfect candidate for the position.

The group gave the support in a statement signed by its Lagos chapter Chairman, Felix Ekarika and Secretary, Anyiekpon Udo.

They described Akpabio as a detribalised, patriotic, focused, resourceful, progressive-minded and visionary leader.

The group also expressed confidence that his experience as a lawyer, state governor, senate minority leader and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs have effectively equipped him for the job of the number three citizen of the country.

Part of the statement read: “He has the capability, capacity, panache and wisdom to lead his colleagues, make impactful laws and provide the enabling environment for the next government to deliver on its mandate.

“We are confident that Senator Godswill Akpabio will come into office with untainted legislative experience that would bring people-oriented legislation and policies in addition to his long years of experience as a tested and proven freedom fighter, democrat.

“He is a lover of peace and development, Nigeria is in for a new deal with him on the saddle of Senate leadership after May 29, 2023.

“Our position is informed by his pedigree, antecedents, history and experiences in all forms of human endeavor even as a life member of Ati Annang Foundation – Lagos chapter.

“We have no doubt that the excellent performances and records in public service, law and social engineering he brought to bear during his tenure as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State would be replicated for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“The yearnings and aspirations of many Nigerians, over the years, will finally be met and the economic boom that had eluded this country for so long, would return through quality legislations with the emergence of Akpabio as the President in the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The group, described Akpabio as their son and grand patron, saying it has aligned with the position of many Nigerians who have made him their candidate of choice.

It also commended the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, President-elect, Bola Tinubu and all men of goodwill for rooting for Akpabio to become the next Senate President of the Red Chambers assuring he would not let them down.