  • Wednesday, 17th May, 2023

Vive Africa Bags SABRE Awards for Research and Planning

Life & Style | 33 mins ago

Vive Africa, a leading education-focused integrated marketing communications agency will be among the shining stars at the official SABRE Awards Africa 2023 ceremony, taking place on Thursday,  in Lusaka, Zambia. 

 The agency was among the winners announced on the official awards website on April 7. Vive Africa was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for Superior Achievement in Research and Planning. Its sterling work on the Nigeria Market Sentiment and Study Motivations Report fetched it the recognition. The report is Africa’s first indigenous survey that explored trends and prevailing sentiments in the international education sector. Its goal is to provide up-to-date data and analysis for diverse stakeholders seeking to make informed decisions regarding the education sector in Africa.

