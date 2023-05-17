  • Wednesday, 17th May, 2023

Nine Killed by Suspected Herders in Benue

Nigeria | 57 mins ago


George Okoh in Makurdi

Suspected Fulani herders have killed nine persons in separate attacks on communities in Apa and Gwer West Local Government Areas of Benue State.

While six people were  killed in Uchen community in Gwer West LGA, three people were said to have been killed   in Apa LGA.

The National Chairman of the Apa Development Association, Mr. Eche Akpoko, said three villages were attacked on Friday and Saturday by suspected herdsmen who invaded Akpanta, Ochumeko and Ijaha villages.

He said: “Akpanta and Ogwuji villages were burnt down and the attackers killed three people at Ijaha village.

Speaking of the attack on Ucheen community, the traditional ruler of Makurdi, Vincent Aule, said that the herders killed six persons in the village, adding that a family member of the deceased fell and died on seeing his relatives’ dead bodies.

The traditional ruler said: “Yes it happened at Ucheen village, after Adaka, a border community in Makurdi. They came around 2:30 am on Monday and killed about six people.

“They killed one woman, her husband and their child. They were sleeping when they came and killed three of them.

“Then they also killed three other persons. A man, who came that morning and saw them lying on the ground, slumped. They took him to the hospital but he later died.

The monarch, who said he visited the area  yesterday  morning, in the company of the police, described the attack as a pathetic sight.

“There was no issue with these people (herders) but they have been coming there to attack the people. We have reported to the Commissioner of Police and the Security Adviser,” Aule said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene only confirmed the attack in the Ucheen community, saying five people were killed.

She said policemen have been detailed to the area and the victims’ corpses were deposited at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi, adding that investigation was ongoing.

