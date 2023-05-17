EFCC Confirms Death of Operative in Scuffle with Colleagues in Sokoto

*Suspects handed over to police for investigation, prosecution

*Bawa vows to bring culprits to book

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that one of its operatives,

Inspector Abel Dickson,

died after a scuffle with two colleagues, Assistant Superintendent of EFCC, Apata Oluwaseun Odunayo, and Inspector of EFCC, Ogbuji Titu Tochukwu.

At a media briefing in Abuja, the Spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said the officer passed away on May 7, 2023, at the Usmanu Dan Fodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, where he was receiving treatment for injuries he sustained during the clash.

He said the two officers with whom he had a disagreement were suspended by the commission and handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Uwujaren said a two count holding charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide was filed against them at a Chief Magistrate Court, Gwiwa in Sokoto.

He said both offences are punishable under Sections 60 and 191 of the Sokoto State Penal Code Law, 2019.

“Without prejudice to the police investigation, they will in addition, face further disciplinary measures in line with the commission’s staff regulation”, he said.

He said the scuffle that culminated in the death of the EFCC staff was triggered by a procedural breach over a suspect’s item.

“We have invited you to brief you about an unfortunate incident that happened at our Sokoto Zonal Command, which is suspected to have led to the death of one of our young officers, Inspector of the EFCC, Abel Isah Dickson.

“The officer passed away on May 7, 2023, at the Usmanu Dan Fodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto where he was receiving treatment for injuries he sustained, two days earlier, in a scuffle with two other staff: Assistant Superintendent of EFCC, Apata Oluwaseun Odunayo and Inspector of EFCC, Ogbuji Titu Tochukwu.

“They had disagreed over procedures for the custody of items belonging to a suspect in detention, leading to a fight, a conduct which the Commission frowns at.

“The two officers with whom he had a disagreement have been suspended by the Commission and handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation and possible prosecution”, he said.

“The latest information, is that a two count holding charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide has been filed against them at a Chief Magistrate Court, Gwiwa in Sokoto.

“Both offences are punishable under Sections 60 and 191 of the Sokoto State Penal Code Law, 2019.

“Without prejudice to the Police investigation, they will in addition, face further disciplinary measures in line with the Commission’s staff regulation”, Uwujaren said.

He said “the Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, is saddened by the incident, and has extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He has, in addition, assured that the commission will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those implicated in the death of the officer are brought to justice.

“He equally warned staff of the commission to ensure that their conduct at all times is moderated by the established code of behaviour as no act of indiscipline would be tolerated.

“Meanwhile, the remains of the late officer were interred on Saturday May 13, 2023 in Jos, Plateau State”, he said.

