Adron GMD Tasks Tinubu on Social Housing Scheme

Ayodeji Ake

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Adron Homes and Properties, Adetola Emmanuel-Kings, has tasked the incoming administration to embrace social housing scheme in order to reduce the burden of housing deficit.

He made the call in Lagos while addressing journalist. Emmanuel-Kings expressed his worries, stating that his company, for the past 10 years, had been committed to providing affordable housing scheme for middle and lower classes citizens, and presently in eight states of the country. He, however, noted that President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s administration need to complement their efforts to reduce housing deficit through social housing scheme, making properties almost free for Nigerians with flexible mortgage payment plans.

He said: “We want the government to implement Social Housing Scheme. This is coming because there are millions of Nigerians who can’t afford to buy properties. Through these initiatives, government will give almost free.”

“If we consider what’s happening at the moment, we will see that there is no effective demand in terms of properties purchase. We are contributing our own quota but the initiative will help reduce housing deficit.

“Millions of Nigerians are just surviving; not to buy properties but to eat. Imagine marketing to them a house worth N30 million, but truthfully they can’t afford it. So, if we see property developers selling for N30 million and the government is selling for N3 million, spreading the remaining payment for years, that is what we are talking about.

“Tinubu is a about removing fuel subsidy, they should use the excess money realised to build houses. That will help the poor. When people live in a comfortable environment, productivity will be enhanced and the youths will be empowered to foster development because they will grow up driving the economy to our desire.”

The graduate of estate management from the University of Ibadan, further expressed worry over the numerous challenges affecting real estate business, calling for regulated government policies and swift intervention of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), to flush out illegal realtors in the industry.

“We need government’s intervention. There is still no unification in our law up till now. Thank God REDAN has started a campaign that will ensure we all have a sticker in our offices to show we are fully registered under the association and we fully comply with the laws. If any company is not complying with the stipulated rules that govern the association, such company will be expunged after investigation. So we are a step ahead. But I still want more inclusive rules by REDAN to sanitise the industry,” he said.

