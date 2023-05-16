NBET Gets Gold Level Award from BPSR, Scores 86.7%

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) has awarded the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) a gold level award for its consistent performance, reforms and overall efficiency.

The award, which was received by the organisation in Abuja, followed the agency’s implementation of the bureau’s Self Assessment Tool (SAT).

Speaking at the event, the Director General, BPSR, Dr Dasuki Arabi, said the manager and administrator of the electricity pool had a performance score of 86.7 per cent, which translates to a gold level award.

“Access to information from the agency was 100 per cent. This is very rare in the public service. We found NBET as an organisation that exceeds expectations. This means that NBET performance consistently exceeds expectations in all areas of responsibility.

“We have identified your agency as one of those building blocks that will take Nigerian public service to be among the first 20 public services of the world by 2025,” Arabi stated.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, NBET, Dr Nnaemeka Ewelukwa, said he started improving efficiency at NBET when he assumed office three years ago, stressing that the organisation is now open to public scrutiny.

“We value this as a feedback mechanism. We appreciate having a pat on the back, but what is even more important is being able to lead the reform agenda going forward,” he stressed.

He described the assessment as frank, noting that since the agency handles billions of payments, it implemented the whistle-blowing policy and an anti-corruption unit, procurement staff have also been trained on government processes.

Ewelukwa said NBET also made a case for funding in the Power Sector Recovery Programme (PSRP) to help inboard training, strengthening system and automating processes.

He added: “I believe that we have about a $1 million donor funding. We are looking at providing a real-time portal for power sector payments. We are automating our processes to bring in more transparency into our work.”