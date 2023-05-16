May 29: Police Launch Manhunt for Persons Plotting to Scuttle Inauguration

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



The police high command, yesterday, said it had launched a manhunt for unnamed political actors allegedly plotting to scuttle the May 29 handover of power to the next administration.

At a news briefing in Abuja, Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, said the operation was conducted in collaboration with other security forces, particularly, intelligence agencies.

Baba said the development became imperative to tame subversive elements attempting to destabilise the peaceful atmosphere in the country.

He said, “Following the successful conclusion of the 2023 general election, it has been observed that some major political actors that the outcome did not favour have been issuing public threats that are directed at instigating actions to frustrate the presidential inauguration ceremony on May, 29, 2023.

“The Nigeria Police and the national intelligence community have been closely monitoring the activities of these political elites as well as other elements, who have formed themselves into unpatriotic brands, whose only fantasy, in recent times, is to subvert our national security interests.”

The IG explained that the political actors were determined to deploy undemocratic means to undermine democratic governance.

He stated, “In so doing, they seem to be bent on deploying extra-judicial and undemocratic means to truncate our democratic heritage in advancement of their narrow personal political considerations.

“The beauty of democracy lies not just in the freedom of the citizens to freely exercise their franchise within the electoral cycle. It is also hinged on the right of aggrieved political actors to submit grievances on the electoral outcome to the judicial process for consideration.”

Baba maintained that the security agencies would no longer tolerate any utterance capable of throwing the country into turmoil. He added that any political actor, who did not heed the warning, would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Baba stated, “Ladies and gentlemen, the imperative of peace in our national life cannot be over-emphasised. Sustenance of peace and security is even more expedient at this stage in our national democratic transition.

“Consequently, while the Nigeria Police, in synergy with other security agencies and the intelligence community, continues to closely monitor the activities of these political elements, it has become expedient to make some clear statements.

“Firstly, the Nigeria Police hereby sternly warns all political actors with subversive agenda and their collaborators, particularly, their foot soldiers, who they are exposing to political radicalisation and extremism to, henceforth, jettison their on-going premeditated attempts to create tension within the national space with intention of derailing the 29th May 2023 presidential inauguration ceremony.

“Secondly, any such persons, regardless of their political affiliations who continuously engage in acts that are inimical to our nation’s democratic and security interests should not be in doubt on the firm determination of the Nigeria Police under my watch to closely collaborate with the law enforcement family and the intelligence community to defend our democracy, keep the internal security order stable and optimally deploy our common unique assets towards guaranteeing the successful conduct of the presidential inauguration ceremony.”