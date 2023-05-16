Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has reacted with great shock to the news of the demise of a great and illustrious son of the state who was a popular Nollywood Actor, Mr. Maroof Afolabi, whose death was announced in the early hours of Sunday.

Governor Adeleke said through his Spokesperson, Mr. Olawale Rasheed, described Afolabi as a good ambassador of Osun State who dedicated his life through his acting prowess to upholding the ethos of Omoluabi.

He said: “I remember the last time he visited me at my country home. We discussed issues bordering on development of the entertainment industry. We agreed on plans to make Osun the cultural and tourism centre of Yorubaland.

“Mr. Afolabi was a passionate and ingenious Nollywood actor who stood firm in promoting the culture and tradition of the Yoruba through his God given talent. We can only be proud that he lived a life of grace and glory by successfully putting Osun State in the frontline within the Nollywood film industry.

“We hereby condole with his numerous fans across the world, his colleagues, friends and families on the demise of a wonderful personality. We take solace in the fact that Mr. Afolabi lived a fulfilled life of showcasing his talent to the outside world while earning applause from all and sundry.

“We pray to God to grant his families and friends the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Late Murphy Afolabi: Adeleke Commiserates with Nollywood, Friends, Families

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has reacted with great shock to the news of the demise of a great and illustrious son of the state who was a popular Nollywood Actor, Mr. Maroof Afolabi, whose death was announced in the early hours of Sunday.

Governor Adeleke said through his Spokesperson, Mr. Olawale Rasheed, described Afolabi as a good ambassador of Osun State who dedicated his life through his acting prowess to upholding the ethos of Omoluabi.

He said: “I remember the last time he visited me at my country home. We discussed issues bordering on development of the entertainment industry. We agreed on plans to make Osun the cultural and tourism centre of Yorubaland.

“Mr. Afolabi was a passionate and ingenious Nollywood actor who stood firm in promoting the culture and tradition of the Yoruba through his God given talent. We can only be proud that he lived a life of grace and glory by successfully putting Osun State in the frontline within the Nollywood film industry.

“We hereby condole with his numerous fans across the world, his colleagues, friends and families on the demise of a wonderful personality. We take solace in the fact that Mr. Afolabi lived a fulfilled life of showcasing his talent to the outside world while earning applause from all and sundry.

“We pray to God to grant his families and friends the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”