NCC Expresses Concern over Frequent Complaints from Telecoms Consumers

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Chairman, Board of Commissioners, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Adeolu Akande, has said the Commission is inundated with frequent complaints from telecoms consumers on depletion of internet data and other related issues.

This is just as he said to resolve this, the Consumers Affairs Bureau (CAB), has embarked on sensitization exercises to educate consumers on various ways to manage internet data and other issues.

Akande while speaking at the Telecoms Campus Conversation, tagged, “Data Depletion Issue: Tips on Data Usage for Better Quality of Experience”, held at the University of Ibadan, said consumers sensitizations became necessary for Board and Management of NCC in implementing mandates of the Commission, as enshrined in Nigerian Communication Act (NCA), 2003, which one of is protection of the rights and interests of consumers.

According to him, the commission has various consumer-centric initiatives towards protecting consumers against unfair practice by the service providers, stating that this is consistent with the mandate of the Commission to protect, Inform and educate consumers.

Akande however said every aspect of the sensistisation program has been designed to enable the consumers whom he described as a critical stakeholder to be better informed on issues related to data depletion.

The Head, Consumers Affairs Bureau, of the Commission, Mr. Ayanbamiji Ojo, urged telecommunications subscribers to first lodge their complains to their service providers, and later contacted NCC if their plights are not addressed.

The President of Student Union Government (SUG) (UI), Adewole Adeyinka, in his remarks, thanked the NCC for the initiative, calling for more communications gadgets for students of the institution to aid their academics