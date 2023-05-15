Makinde: I’ll Soon Appoint Permanent Secretaries to Vacant Positions

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has said he will soon appoint Permanent Secretaries to vacant positions in the state’s civil service, following the advice of the retired Head of Service, Alhaja Amidat Ololade Agboola.

The governor, who stated this while speaking at the retirement and thanksgiving programme of the retired Head of Service(HoS) held in Ibadan, said the ex-HoS was committed to workers’ welfare.

He also said it was commendable that the out-gone HoS did not recommend any staff for dismissal all through her four year tenure, stating that his administration will soon purchase official vehicles for serving Permanent Secretaries and Tutors-General in the state.

Governor Makinde, who described Alhaja Ololade Agboola, as a team player who contributed immensely to the success of his administration in the past four years, adding that she was so passionate about Service to the state.

While admitting that Alhaja Agboola was a member of his administration’s think tank, the governor noted that his government was successful in putting the right pegs in the right holes

He also stated that since it came into office, his administration has refused to base its decisions on sentiments such as religion or region.

Alhaja Agboola, in her remarks, thanked God and Governor Makinde for giving her the opportunity to serve the state as Head of Service, despite all

odds.

She also commended the state government, labour unions and other government functionaries, for providing a conducive atmosphere for her to thrive.

She pledged to continue her support for the Seyi Makinde-led administration

The event was attended by the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Tamunominini Makinde, the state deputy Governor, Barrister Bayo Lawal, former deputy governors of the state, the husband of the celebrant who is also the Chairman State Advisory Council, Senator Hosea Agboola, law makers, commissioners, traditional rulers, among others.

