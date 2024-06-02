Yemi Alade Channels Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Royalty in  ‘Tomorrow’ Music Video

Vanessa Obioha





Hair has always been a defining aspect of Nigerian singer Yemi Alade’s fashion. Whether she is rocking a Fulani hairstyle, a pompadour, afro puffs, or long twists, the musician who shot to mainstream fame with her 2013 hit ‘Johnny’ consistently showcases bold and stylish hairstyles in her music videos, a trait evident from her early career days. For instance, she sported three different hairstyles in ‘Johnny,’ and as she advanced in her career, these hairstyles became a bold statement of her African heritage. It is therefore not surprising to see her don multiple hairstyles in her videos, such as in her ‘Amazing Grace’ video, where she rocked more than three hairstyles, including long silver twists.

In her new music video for ‘Tomorrow,’ Alade seems to have drawn inspiration from Netflix’s Regency-era romance series ‘Bridgerton.’ The series is beloved for its memorable characters and elaborate costumes, notably Queen Charlotte. Played by British actress and singer Golda Rosheuvel, Queen Charlotte features towering wigs that have become not only a fashion statement but also a cultural symbol of how black royals were represented in the Regency era. This theme continued in the prequel spin-off ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,’ where young British actress India Amarteifio portrayed a younger Queen Charlotte, also wearing towering wigs made mostly of afro hair, displaying its kinkiness and African texture.

Alade was seen sporting a similar hairstyle in the recently released ‘Tomorrow’ music video. Instead of her usual variety of hairstyles, Alade opted for a more regal look with a single tall, black straight wig, reminiscent of the Bridgerton character. Alade kept her wig simple, with no embellishments apart from a golden hairpiece, yet the wig paid homage to African hair texture.

‘Tomorrow’ is part of Alade’s upcoming sixth studio album ‘Rebel Queen.’ According to the artist, the 16-track album is a combination of “something new, old, and borrowed. I want to emphasize that every song is unique, encapsulating my thoughts, melodies, and a truckload of nostalgia,” she said.

Describing herself as a true rebel in words and actions, Alade further explained that she is known for charting her own course and walking the path less travelled. Given her audacious and regal look in ‘Tomorrow,’ one cannot help but agree that Alade truly embodies unconventional fashion.