  • Monday, 15th May, 2023

Emerging Africa Capital Repays N1.1bn Commercial Paper

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Emerging Africa Capital Limited  has successful redeemed the total sum of N1.13 billion Series 1 Commercial Paper (CP) issued on November 1, 2022, on the Nigerian debt capital market(DCP) through FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited  platform under its N15 billion CP Issuance Programme.

The 182 days CP was issued at a discount rate of 16.94 per cent and achieved a 100 per cent subscription rate as a first-time issuer.

According to the company, this impressive subscription level demonstrates investors’ confidence in the company’s impressive profile and the ability of its management team to deliver value to its stakeholders.

Speaking on the successful redemption of the CP, the Executive Vice Chairman/Group Chief Executive Officer of Emerging Africa Capital,  Toyin F. Sanni, said: “The successful redemption of the N1.13 billion Series 1 CP reflects our company’s commitment to ensuring transparency and trustworthiness in maintaining investor confidence in the Nigerian DCP.”

She  expressed her gratitude to all investors for their trust and confidence in the company and promised to continue to deliver substantial value to its stakeholders.

The Emerging Africa Group is a leading Investment Banking and Financial Services provider licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission to provide issuing house/underwriting, trust, and asset management services with investments in financial technology, microfinance banking, venture capital and capacity building. The group prides itself in creating value for stakeholders through a combination of direct equity investments in our subsidiary companies and by arranging/facilitating debt and equity capital financing for our clients.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.