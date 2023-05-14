Makinde Mulls Reviving Swift Response Squad to Fight Criminality  





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has declared that his administration will revive the Police Swift Response Squad (SRS) in the first 100 days of his second term in office, saying such a step will help deal with criminal elements in the state.

Makinde stated this while hosting the new Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 1I, which covers Oyo and Osun States, AIG Sikiru Akande, at the Governor’s Office, Ibadan.

The governor commended the efforts of all the security agencies during the last general election in the state, which was adjudged the most peaceful election in the country, lauded the security agencies for maintaining peace and order before, during and after the polls.

He equally commended the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adebowale Williams and his team for their unrelenting efforts and commitment towards protecting the lives and properties of the people of the state.

According to him, his administration will continue to work with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to improve security in the state.

He said: “It is home coming for you. Let me use this opportunity to say thank you to the Commissioner of Police and his team in Oyo State.

“Whether my day will be good or bad usually depends on whatever message I receive from him at 6:00 a.m. Since he came on board, I have been having nil ugly incidents for a sizable number of times.

“I believe you must have been receiving a lot of support from the zone. Therefore, I appreciate the efforts of the officers and men of the zone.

“Also, let me officially commend the role played by the Nigeria Police during the election, especially in Oyo State. When I went out to vote,

“I observed the atmosphere was conducive as nobody was chasing after anybody. By 4:00 p.m. of the following day, the official announcement was made and everything was over and none of the major parties went to court to seek redress.

“I can only thank you and other security agencies in Oyo State that gave us that conducive atmosphere,’’ the governor explained.

At the meeting, Akande said the purpose of the visit was to formally inform the governor of his arrival as the new AIG Zone 1I and to also appreciate him and the citizens of the state for accommodating and supporting the Nigeria Police.