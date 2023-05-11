NOSAK Group Appoints Rahman Group Chief Operating Officer

The Board of Directors for Nosak Group has appointed Mr. Deji Rahman as its Group Chief Operating Officer (GCOO).

In his new role, he would be responsible for implementing key business strategies for business growth, optimising operational capabilities, and building a sustainable corporate organisation.

According to a statement, Rahman joined Nosak Group as Group Head of Strategy in 2014.

“Based on his strategic directives, the Group restructured its business, to focus on three strategic sectors, Starch and Derivatives, Oils and Fats, and Treasury & Asset Management, where it possessed a competitive edge.

“Later in 2022, he was appointed as Group Chief Strategy Officer to strengthen the organisation’s strategic position. His new position is owed to his influence on the company’s strategic repositioning and his immense contributions to implementation of organisational goals,” the statement added.

Prior to joining the Group, Rahman worked as the Head, Capital Market, Business Times Newspaper (in the Daily Times Group), the Head, Research, Financial Standard Newspaper, the Head, Research & Strategy, F & C Securities Limited (now FCSL Asset Management), and the Coordinator, Market Research & Intelligence in the Strategy Group, Fidelity Bank Plc.

He has led and participated in several strategic and transformation initiatives, including the Fidelity Bank SME project.

He graduated from the University of Lagos with a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics. He is a member of the Advertising Practitioner Council of Nigeria, the Nigeria Economic Society, and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations. Additionally, he has taken several strategy courses abroad and in Nigeria.

His professional background includes work in the media, consultancy, stockbroking, banking, manufacturing, as well as business editorials. He is the author of the book, “Circus of the Absurd,” which has enjoyed critical reviews in the media.