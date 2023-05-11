FMBN Spends N7.7bn on Building of 1,571 Housing Units in Katsina 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has expended the sum of N7.7 billion on the construction of 1,571 housing units in some local government areas of Katsina State to mitigate housing deficit in the state.

The Executive Director, Loans and Mortgage Services of the bank, Lukman Mustapha, disclosed this Thursday at the inauguration of 80 housing units financed by the bank in Unguwar Gamji, Daura Local Government Area of the state.

He said the estate built by Dune Engineering company, comprises 80 units of two and three-bedrooms semi-detached bungalows for the benefits of National Housing Fund (NHF) contributors in the state.

He explained that the bank had also constructed 315 housing units in Katsina metropolis, 69 housing units in Funtua, 54 in Kankia and 54 others in Malumfashi Local Government Areas of the state for the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria.

Mustapha said: “Accordingly, the choice of Daura represents a symbolic choice for the other three locations. Invariably, four residential estates are being commissioned here today (Thursday) comprising 257 housing units in total.

“Eleven other housing projects located across the state have also been financed and successfully delivered by FMBN under our various loan windows in addition to the four projects we commissioned today, with the bank committing more than N7.7 billion to deliver 1,571 housing units in the state.”

He added that the bank had also built and inaugurated a series of housing estates in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Ebonyi, Ondo, Yobe, Sokoto and Kogi States.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari, who inaugurated the project, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for tackling the housing deficit in the state and the country at large.

Masari, represented at the occasion by the Managing Director, Katsina State Housing Authority, Auwal Abubakar, said the state government would continue to work with the bank to deliver more affordable houses to contributors.

Meanwhile, during the ceremonial inauguration of the housing units, keys of the houses were presented to National Housing Fund contributors in the state.