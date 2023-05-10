  • Wednesday, 10th May, 2023

ZOMDL to Inspire Students’ Creativity with Poetry Challenge

Education | 42 mins ago

The need to constantly engage students nationwide has inspired Zacchaeus Onumba Dibiaezue Memorial Libraries (ZODML) to institute a Poetry Challenge open to students in public tertiary institutions. The competition, with the theme ‘Motherhood’, has received over 700 submissions and aims to teach a competitive spirit among Nigerian students and challenge them to think intellectually.

According to Ifeoma Esiri, the brain behind ZODML, while sharing insights on the ‘Poetry Challenge’, the competition tends to awaken the students’ creative process. In constructing a poem for the challenge, students will develop skills of creative self-expression and experimentation with language. The challenge will set them to think and then prepare and formulate their thoughts.

On the choice of a ‘Poetry Challenge’, Esiri stated that the students that join the challenge would be exposed to good literature as they would need to read literary works to do well, adding that it would allow them to acquire language skills leading to better performance in their studies.

Speaking further, Esiri noted that the challenge received 791 submissions, out of which 232 were rejected for various reasons, adding that the number would further be narrowed down to 10 finalists 10, which would be announced on Mother’s Day, which is 14 May, in line with the challenge’s theme of Motherhood.

Meanwhile, the challenge will culminate in an award event in the presence of stakeholders of the literary community in Nigeria. The overall winner will receive a N100,000 cash prize, while four runners-up will get N10,000 each.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.