DSS Rescues Four Remaining Kidnapped Federal Polytechnic Students

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Zamfara State have successfully rescued the four remaining students of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda, who were kidnapped by armed bandits in June.

The rescue operation comes days after DSS operatives secured the release of a professor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

According to the information gathered, the DSS relied on intelligence to rescue the students on Wednesday without the payment of any ransom. One of the kidnappers was arrested during the operation, while the others did not survive.

The students were abducted on June 3 from their off-campus hostel in the Low-cost area of Kaura Namoda town after armed bandits stormed the building and seized six students.

Following the earlier release of two of the abducted students, security forces intensified an intelligence-led operation, culminating in the successful rescue of the remaining four students.