  • Thursday, 23rd July, 2026

DSS Rescues Four Remaining Kidnapped Federal Polytechnic Students

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Zamfara State have successfully rescued the four remaining students of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda, who were kidnapped by armed bandits in June.

The rescue operation comes days after DSS operatives secured the release of a professor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

According to the information gathered, the DSS relied on intelligence to rescue the students on Wednesday without the payment of any ransom. One of the kidnappers was arrested during the operation, while the others did not survive.

The students were abducted on June 3 from their off-campus hostel in the Low-cost area of Kaura Namoda town after armed bandits stormed the building and seized six students.
Following the earlier release of two of the abducted students, security forces intensified an intelligence-led operation, culminating in the successful rescue of the remaining four students.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.