NHRC Probes Alleged Rights Violations in Lagos Estate Demolition

Wale Igbintade

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has commenced an investigation into a petition filed by residents of Blue Roof Estate, Surulere Community, Alagbado in Lagos State, alleging human rights violations arising from the demolition of properties within the estate.

The petition, dated May 5, was submitted by counsel to the community, Akeem Aponmade, on behalf of the affected residents, and registered by the commission as Case No. C/2026/CPR/1492/HQ.

In an acknowledgement letter, the NHRC confirmed receipt of the petition and assured the petitioners that the allegations would be investigated in line with its constitutional and statutory mandate.

According to Aponmade, the petition alleged that between January 27 and February 26, a large group of persons entered the estate and carried out demolition activities that led to the destruction of homes, perimeter fences and other structures.

He said the petition claimed that those involved in the exercise stated that they were acting pursuant to a court order on behalf of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA). However, he added that the FHA later issued a public disclaimer denying involvement in the demolition.

The lawyer further alleged that several residents were harassed and intimidated, forcing many families to flee their homes and disrupting their livelihoods.

According to him, the petition also claimed that the incident resulted in the death of a resident, while some affected persons alleged that they were compelled to make substantial payments and sign undertakings as a condition for remaining in their homes.

Aponmade said the residents contended that the events amounted to violations of their constitutional rights, including the rights to life, dignity of the human person, ownership of property and protection against compulsory acquisition of property without due process.

He added that the petition expressed concern over the pace of law enforcement investigations into complaints arising from the incident, and alleged that demolition activities continued despite pending legal proceedings.

The lawyer also said the petition questioned the presence of security personnel during some of the demolition exercises, and urged the commission to examine the roles played by all relevant authorities.

According to him, the residents are asking the NHRC to conduct an independent and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the demolition, the alleged loss of life, destruction of property, and displacement of families.

The petition further urged the commission to ensure accountability where violations are established, facilitate appropriate legal action against anyone found culpable, and examine the conduct of public officials and security agencies connected with the incident.

Supporting documents attached to the petition include the FHA’s public disclaimer on the demolition, documents relating to police investigations, records of alleged payments and photographs said to show the extent of the damage.