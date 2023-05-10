Tinubu Departs Nigeria for Europe on Working Visit

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday left Nigeria for Europe on a working visit.

A statement by his media office said Tinubu was scheduled to return to the country shortly for preparations towards his official swearing in as the 16th President on May 29, 2023.

The statement issued Wednesday by the Office of the President-elect and signed by Tunde Rahman, said the president-elect would use the opportunity of the trip to finetune the transition plans and programmes, and his policy options with some of his key aides without unnecessary pressures and distractions.

Rahman noted that during the visit, the President-elect would engage with investors and other key allies with the goal of marketing investment opportunities in the country and his administration’s readiness to enable a business-friendly climate through policies and regulations.

He added that Tinubu hopes to convince them of Nigeria’s readiness to do business under his leadership through mutually-beneficial partnerships premised on jobs creation and skills acquisition.

Rahman said already, meetings with multi-sectoral actors in Europe’s business community including manufacturing, agriculture, tech and energy had been lined up.

According to him, reviving the country’s economy forms a major plank of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda and the meeting is part of his efforts to re-establish Nigeria’s importance in the global economic chain and create empowering opportunities for the country’s huge youth population.

Rahman stressed that the President-elect had hitherto promised to hit the ground running, adding that the visit was reflective of his commitment to the promise as he had already begun talks with global actors in the important areas of the economy and security.

Before he left the country, Tinubu met with the House of Representatives candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker endorsed by his party, the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who were presented to him by the Joint Task Team of the House.

