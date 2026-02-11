OLUREMI TINUBU: NIGERIA’S SOFT POWER AND FAITH DIPLOMACY

Trump’s remarks are subtle signal that the nation has capable leaders beyond the executive office, writes ABIODUN OLUWADARE

Nigeria’s global image has often been shaped by its enormous cultural, economic, and political footprint across Africa. While debates most times focus on security, governance, and economic reforms, the country’s soft power, particularly through influential figures in civil society and political leadership, remains a critical yet underappreciated instrument in international diplomacy. In this context, recent remarks by former United States President Donald Trump at the International Christian Gathering in New York, recognising Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, resonate far beyond personal praise. Trump described her as “a quintessential embodiment of leadership, faith, and national dedication,” highlighting her public service, moral authority, and transformative role in Nigeria’s social development.

At first glance, such recognition may appear ceremonial or symbolic. Yet in today’s interconnected world, where public diplomacy, cultural influence, and strategic alliances shape national outcomes, endorsements by global leaders carry tangible consequences. They signal to international audiences, investors, faith communities, and the diaspora that Nigeria possesses credible, respected, and effective figures driving positive societal change. This article explores the historical, strategic, and diplomatic significance of this recognition, situating it within Nigeria’s evolving soft power architecture and the broader dynamics of faith diplomacy.

Understanding the significance of Trump’s remarks requires situating them within the broader framework of US–Nigeria relations. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, has historically been a key partner of the United States in areas of security, trade, counterterrorism, and democracy promotion. Since the Cold War era, Nigeria has navigated complex geopolitical alignments, balancing its African leadership role with global partnerships.

In recent decades, cooperation has included counterterrorism initiatives against Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa, peacekeeping contributions across Africa, and growing trade relations in energy, technology, and infrastructure (Adepoju, 2022). Against this backdrop, recognition of a figure such as the First Lady in an international forum signals more than personal acclaim. It represents an affirmation of Nigeria’s political and cultural credibility, an acknowledgement of governance leadership, and a subtle diplomatic signal to global audiences that the nation has capable leaders beyond the executive office.

Oluremi Tinubu’s public service trajectory offers insight into why international recognition resonates. As a former Senator representing Lagos Central District, she distinguished herself through legislative initiatives promoting women’s empowerment, social inclusion, and education. Her tenure was marked by advocacy for gender equity, public health reforms, and oversight of social welfare programs.

Beyond legislative work, the First Lady has spearheaded poverty alleviation, youth development, and maternal health through the Office of the First Lady, complementing national policies in line with the Sustainable Development Goals. Her emphasis on education, vocational training, and community development positions her not only as a domestic change-maker but as a soft-power ambassador capable of influencing regional and global perceptions of Nigerian governance.

This profile underscores why Trump’s recognition is strategically significant. It elevates her role from ceremonial First Lady to a figure representing Nigeria’s capacity to combine moral authority, social advocacy, and governance impact, qualities that matter in global diplomacy, foreign investment, and international partnership-building.

The forum in New York where Trump made his remarks was not arbitrary. Religious gatherings, particularly those with international audiences, serve as platforms for what scholars term “faith diplomacy.” Nigeria, a nation of nearly 220 million people, is religiously diverse, with Christians and Muslims forming the majority and various indigenous faiths influencing community life. Religious institutions have historically mediated social cohesion, provided humanitarian support, and facilitated political communication.

Faith diplomacy leverages these networks to enhance national credibility abroad. Recognising Oluremi Tinubu in a Christian-focused international setting underscores Nigeria’s alignment with transnational moral and ethical norms, projecting a narrative of faith-aligned leadership. In strategic terms, it reinforces Nigeria’s capacity to engage soft power instruments, religion, culture, and social advocacy, to complement traditional diplomacy, security efforts, and economic negotiations.

Soft power, a concept coined by Joseph Nye, refers to a state’s ability to influence others through attraction rather than coercion. Nigeria’s soft power derives from cultural exports like Nollywood, Afrobeat, literature, and diaspora engagement. Yet political figures, particularly women in leadership and advocacy roles, constitute a less recognised but potent vector of influence.

Oluremi Tinubu exemplifies this vector. Through her social programs, public visibility, and engagement with international faith and humanitarian networks, she strengthens Nigeria’s brand abroad. Recognition by a figure like Donald Trump amplifies this effect, signalling to investors, policymakers, and civil society that Nigeria is led by credible, competent, and morally authoritative individuals, a crucial signal in a continent where governance narratives often dominate global perceptions.

While seemingly a soft power matter, the recognition of Oluremi Tinubu has concrete strategic implications. National security extends beyond military and intelligence capabilities; it encompasses societal resilience, cohesion, and legitimacy. Elevating figures like the First Lady of Nigeria can strengthen its internal governance narrative, foster community trust, and reduce the appeal of violent non-state actors who thrive in the absence of governance and moral authority.

Moreover, positive international recognition could enhance Nigeria’s regional leadership in ECOWAS, AU peacekeeping, and economic diplomacy. It could facilitate multilateral cooperation, foreign investment, and collaborative efforts in counterterrorism and development assistance. In essence, it aligns moral authority with strategic objectives, bridging domestic governance and international policy impact.

Globally, First Ladies have played strategic roles in diplomacy. Figures such as Michelle Obama, Graça Machel, and Hélène Johnson-Sirleaf used their platforms to influence policy, advocate for education and women’s rights, and shape international perceptions of their countries. Oluremi Tinubu’s recognition parallels these examples, illustrating that effective soft power does not always reside in a formal office alone; it is often exercised through influence, advocacy, and strategic visibility.

To maximise the strategic value of Oluremi Tinubu’s international recognition, Nigeria must adopt deliberate and coordinated policy measures that translate symbolic capital into tangible national gains. One critical step is the institutionalisation of faith diplomacy as a recognised component of Nigeria’s foreign policy architecture. Given the country’s religious diversity and the global reach of faith-based networks, structured engagement with religious platforms can enhance Nigeria’s moral credibility, strengthen people-to-people diplomacy, and complement conventional state-to-state relations.

Equally important is amplifying Nigeria’s soft power assets through strategic communication. Government institutions, in collaboration with civil society and the media, should actively project Nigeria’s achievements in governance, development, and women’s empowerment across international platforms. Highlighting the work and visibility of figures such as the First Lady can help counter negative stereotypes, attract foreign investment, and reinforce Nigeria’s image as a country capable of principled and inclusive leadership.

At the regional level, greater support should be given to initiatives led by the First Lady that promote cooperation, conflict resolution, and humanitarian engagement within West Africa. Such efforts can strengthen Nigeria’s leadership role in ECOWAS and the African Union, while also reinforcing its credentials as a stabilising force in a region facing complex security and development challenges.

Public diplomacy must also be approached more systematically. Programmes and interventions spearheaded by influential national figures should be properly documented, evaluated, and communicated to international audiences. This not only enhances transparency and credibility but also ensures that Nigeria’s soft power engagements are coherent, sustained, and strategically aligned with national interests.

Finally, moral authority and public advocacy should be recognised as integral components of Nigeria’s broader national security strategy. In an era where insecurity is driven as much by legitimacy deficits and social fragmentation as by military threats, credible leadership figures play a vital role in fostering trust, social cohesion, and resilience. Integrating soft power actors into national security thinking can therefore help address the root causes of instability while reinforcing the state’s legitimacy at home and abroad.

Donald Trump’s remarks represent more than a momentary accolade. They signal an opportunity for Nigeria to consolidate its domestic achievements, expand international engagement, and promote a narrative of leadership excellence. Oluremi Tinubu embodies a model for bridging governance, faith, advocacy, and diplomacy, a reminder that strategic leadership is not confined to elected office but is amplified through moral authority, vision, and social impact.

In an era where violent non-state actors, global economic shifts, and transnational challenges define the security landscape, Nigeria’s capacity to leverage soft power figures like the First Lady is both a strategic necessity and a diplomatic advantage. For policymakers, international partners, and civil society, this recognition underscores a fundamental principle. Nations are judged not only by their resources or military might, but by the credibility, integrity, and influence of their leaders at home and abroad.

Oluremi Tinubu’s recognition at the International Christians Gathering in New York is emblematic of Nigeria’s rising soft power and strategic diplomacy. It affirms that effective leadership, moral authority, and public service can shape global perceptions, strengthen national security, and advance international cooperation. As Nigeria navigates the complex terrain of contemporary diplomacy, the First Lady’s example demonstrates that strategic influence is cultivated not only through policy and institutions but through vision, advocacy, and the enduring power of example.

“Oluremi Tinubu is a quintessential embodiment of leadership, faith, and national dedication. Nations do not drift into global respect; they earn it through integrity, service, and strategic vision.”

Professor Oluwadare is a retired Colonel, a professor of Security and Strategy at NDA, Kaduna, and an international scholar in peace studies, governance, and strategic diplomacy