  • Wednesday, 10th May, 2023

Ex-lawmaker Heads Task Force on Illegal Firearms in Kogi

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has approved the appointment of Mr. Friday Sanni as the director-general of the Special Task Force on Illegal Smuggling of Firearms to Kogi State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

The statement noted that the appointment was conveyed via a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Folashade Arike Ayoade, dated May 8, 2023.

The statement said: “The decision of the state government to set up the Special Task Force is part of the recalibration efforts in the security architecture of the state to ensure that firearms are not illegally smuggled into the state to perpetrate the nefarious activities of criminal elements as the government is committed to ensuring criminality is reduced to near-zero level in the state.

“We recognise increase in proliferation of arms in the state, and we cannot afford a situation where firearms are in the hands of people who are neither licenced nor trained to handle them.” 

“The taskforce will also afford those already in possession of firearms illegally to submit them voluntarily.

“Elder Friday Sanni was a former member of the Kogi State House of Assembly with vast knowledge in security studies.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.