Egbema Political Forum Pledges Solidarity with Oborevwori





Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Egbema Political Forum (EPF), an influential pressure group in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, has pledged its staunch support for the incoming administration of the Governor-elect and Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, urging the people to rally round him for better and stronger Delta.

This was contained in the group’s formal congratulatory message to Oborevwori for his resounding victory in the governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The group commended the governor-elect’s successful inauguration of the 88-member Transition Committee, which the EPF noted comprises men and women of track record of successful performance in diverse fields.

With the calibre of transition team, Oborevwori has left no one in doubt of his “determination to hit the ground running” after his upcoming swearing in as Governor on 29th May, the group said.

The group, however, urged him to run an inclusive government so that every part of the state is carried captured in development programmes of his incoming administration.

In the congratulatory message, signed by Bishop Sunny Zero and Amb. Jude Ebitimi Ukori, the EPF Chairman and Secretary, respectively, it said that Oborevwori’s victory obviously had God’s hand in it.

The EPF said: “Considering the circumstances of your emergence at the party’s primary election and victory after a hard-fought battle at the general election, it is obviously a confirmation that God rules in the affairs of men.

“With the successful inauguration of a formidable 88-member Transition Committee, we have no doubt that Your Excellency is set to hit the ground running in line with the M.O.R.E Agenda. The EPF wishes you success as you prepare to embark on the process of transition to a new administration; we pray that God in His infinite mercies will guide you and direct your steps to actualize for Deltans your MORE Agenda of good governance.

“The Forum assures Your Excellency of its full support in the course of your administration and urges you to run an inclusive government that history will remember you for even as you have promised to be Governor for all Deltans.

“Once again, we wish you God’s wisdom, strength, direction and guidance to deliver effectively on your mandate to our people.”

#End# Government to pay the salaries of doctors and other health workers working at Hospital Management Board for sixteen (16) months and Abia State University Teaching Hospital for twenty-six (26) months despite all efforts.

“The AGC/DM considered the action of Abia State Government as unacceptable The AGC/DM also received a report that Benue State Government owes her doctors eight months’ salary arrears; and the fact that there is no progress in clearing the backlog of salary arrears of doctors and other health workers in Imo State.”