Obaseki Hails Osimhen Over Napoli’s Serie ATitle

Adibe Emenyonuin Benin City

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has hailed the exploits of Super Eagles and Napoli striker of Edo origin, Victor Osimhen, for breaking several records in the Italian Serie A and winning the Scudetto.

In a statement, the governor described Osimhen as an exceptional player, who has continued to make Edo and Nigeria proud with his exploits in the Italian League.

According to him, “I celebrate our star of the moment, Victor Osimhen, for his exceptional performance in the Italian Serie A,which culminated in Napoli winning the league this season.

“Osimhen was not only outstanding but showed class and exceptional brilliance throughout the season, breaking the record for the most goals scored by an African player in the Serie A.

“It is also a delight to see Osimhen lead Napoli to a Serie A win after 33 years, a trophy that had proved elusive over the years. I commend Osimhen for his excellent display and exemplary talent. He has shown uncommon determination, courage, and perseverance in the course of the league, displaying the indefatigable Edo spirit to global acclaim.”

Obaseki added: “He remains a notable ambassador of Edo State and we celebrate his exploits. At a time when we are repositioning sports development in the state, we are excited that Osimhen will serve as a role model to our young boys and girls.

“We congratulate him on the Serie A win and the new record as Africa’s highest goals scorer in the Serie A and wish him more resounding success in the future,” concludes the Edo State governor.